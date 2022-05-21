Jet2's 'fantastic' free check-in service at Leeds Bradford Airport that helps passengers skip the queues

Twilight bag check-in allows for Jet2 flyers, travelling before lunchtime, to drop their bags off at the airport the night before.

The totally free service gives holiday goers a chance to drop bags off at the airport between 3-8pm the evening before their morning flight.

The totally free service gives holiday goers a chance to drop bags off at the airport between 3-8pm the evening before their morning flight. Picture: James Hardisty.

This means when people arrive at the airport the following day, their luggage is already sorted.

Users of the twilight service have been leaving positive reviews online with one user describing the process as 'pretty painless'.

"Yes very easy. Free parking for 1 hour across from the Travelodge entrance then take you bags up to Jet2 desk and check your bags in pretty painless and took 30mins." they tweeted.

"Might be a different story walking from the car park in the rain but worth it to avoid the current queues."

Another user described the service as a 'life saver'.

Absolutely amazing service at LBA. The queue at security is long, but got through within minutes." they said.

"Also thanks to Jet2 for doing the twilight check-in. Life saver."

The service will come as a welcome boost to flyers as airports across the country continue to struggle dealing with the rise in passenger numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Passengers have taken to social media in their hundreds over recent weeks to complain of queues out of the terminal building.

LBA previously tweeted confirming the return.

“Great news - Twilight Check-in is back with Jet2." the tweet read.

“This fantastic free service means you can drop your bags off at the airport the evening before your departure from Leeds Bradford Airport."

According to Jet2, all travellers need to do is follow these simple steps:

Check in online - Check in online at least 24 hours before your flight.

Drop your bags at the airport - One person in your party can drop off up to six peoples bags. Simply take your luggage to the airport between 3-8pm the evening before your flight. Don't forget your boarding passes and passports.

Head straight to security - When it's your time to fly, skip check-in and go to security.