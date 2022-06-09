Staff shortages and flight cancellations continue to hinder travel this week, with some passengers travelling back to Leeds Bradford Airport finding themselves stuck abroad.

So what should you do when your flight is cancelled and you are stuck in another country?

Staff shortages and flight cancellations continue to hinder travel this week. Photo: James Hardisty

General help guidelines are below, but always double check with the airline you are travelling with.

My flight home has been cancelled. What am I entitled to?

If your flight is cancelled and you are stranded, you have the legal right to either a full refund or a replacement flight.

If you are trying to get back to England then you’re entitled to a free alternative flight to get you home. This does not necessarily have to be with the same airline.

Claim compensation if your replacement flight delays your arrival by 2 or more hours and if your flight was cancelled within 14 days prior to your departure.

What happens if I have work the next day and I will not be back in time?

Employment body Acas advise that you should tell your employer that you are stuck abroad as soon as possible.

Most employees will not be entitled to their pay for travel disruption, however it is worth speaking to your own employer as you may be able to organise alternative arrangements, such as taking the day as annual leave.

My flight home has been delayed. What should I do?

You may be entitled to compensation if your flight was meant to be arriving into the UK and was with a UK or EU airline.

If your flight is cancelled or delayed long enough, your airline has to offer:

- Food and drink

- Accommodation if you’re delayed overnight

- Vouchers to purchase essentials at the airport- only reasonable expenses, so hold back on Duty Free perfumes and alcohol, you are unlikely to receive money for these types of purchases.

How long does my delay have to be?

For a flight less than 1,500km, your delay has to reach at least 2 hours.

A 3-hour or more delay for a distance between 1,500km and 3,500km could result in £220-£350 worth of compensation.

A flight delayed for 5 hours or more means you do not legally have to take the flight and you can still receive compensation.

If you do not take the flight the airline has to give you a full refund.

If you do take the flight, you can claim up to £520 worth of compensation if it is the airline’s fault.

How do I prove this?

Contact your airline and give all of your flight details and booking references.

Most importantly, keep records of all of your expenses and claims and write down all contact that you have with the airline.