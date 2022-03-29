It was the biggest event in the history of the Awards, with more than 400 guests joining the celebrations at Queens Hotel last night.

The Oliver Awards were the 13th hosted by the Yorkshire Evening Post and the first event since the pandemic took hold.

Leeds' food and drink sector has faced unimaginable challenges over the last two years and the Awards celebrated the resilience of businesses and excellence across the field.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clockwise from top left: Liz Cottam of HOME, Chef Jono at V&V, Joe McDermott of Bomba and Tharavadu

From the city's most vibrant bars and street food start-ups, to brunch connoisseurs and fine-dining institutions, judges praised the outstanding talent that makes up the city's hospitality sector.

On this year's judging panel were consultant chef Stephanie Moon, wine writer Christine Austin, food blogger Stanley Dru and YEP business and lifestyle reporter Abbey Maclure.

They were faced with the unenviable task of whittling down more than 180 entries to a shortlist and picking their winners.

After enjoying a drinks reception supplied by Hooting Owl Distillery, guests were welcomed by YEP editor Laura Collins and enjoyed dinner, before host Harry Gration took to the stage to kick off the presentation.

Clockwise from top left: Chef consultant Stephanie Moon, award-winning blogger Stanley Dru, wine writer Christin Austin and YEP business and lifestyle reporter Abbey Maclure

The winners across 16 categories were announced, taking home a coveted Oliver Awards trophy, before guests enjoyed live entertainment.

The Awards have been sponsored by Chef Works, Hallgarten & Novum Wines, Pronto, ReFood, Hooting Owl Distillery, Dish Hospitality, Kopparberg, Northern Catering Equipment, Kirkstall Brewery and Jacuna.

Here is every winner of the Oliver Awards 2022:

Best Cafe/Deli - Grön Kafe

Best Pub or Brewery: Lamb & Flag

Best Brunch: Grand Pacific

Best Use of Local Produce: The Beehive Thorner

Best Bar: Below Stairs

Best Speciality: Tharavadu

Best Family Friendly: Grumpy's

Best Use of Outdoor Space: Chow Down

Sustainability Award: The Alchemist

Best Customer Service: Kuala Lumpur Cafe

Newcomer of the Year: CORA

Best Takeaway Offering: Bomba Paella & Tapas

Best Fine Dining Experience: HOME

Chef of the Year: Jono Hawthorne of Chef Jono at V&V

Outstanding Contribution: CM Event Recruitment

Overall Restaurant of the Year: Chef Jono at V&V

Here is every business to be highly commended:

Best Brunch: Moss and Moor

Best Use of Local Produce: byMölly

Best Bar: Salon Privé

Best Speciality: Oxford Place

Best Use of Outdoor Space: Kirkstall Bridge Inn

Sustainability: North Star Coffee

Newcomer of the Year: Brontae's and The Forde