Oliver Awards 2022: Here is every winner in the Yorkshire Evening Post's Leeds restaurant awards
The winners of the Oliver Awards 2022 have been unveiled during a glitzy ceremony.
It was the biggest event in the history of the Awards, with more than 400 guests joining the celebrations at Queens Hotel last night.
The Oliver Awards were the 13th hosted by the Yorkshire Evening Post and the first event since the pandemic took hold.
Leeds' food and drink sector has faced unimaginable challenges over the last two years and the Awards celebrated the resilience of businesses and excellence across the field.
From the city's most vibrant bars and street food start-ups, to brunch connoisseurs and fine-dining institutions, judges praised the outstanding talent that makes up the city's hospitality sector.
On this year's judging panel were consultant chef Stephanie Moon, wine writer Christine Austin, food blogger Stanley Dru and YEP business and lifestyle reporter Abbey Maclure.
They were faced with the unenviable task of whittling down more than 180 entries to a shortlist and picking their winners.
After enjoying a drinks reception supplied by Hooting Owl Distillery, guests were welcomed by YEP editor Laura Collins and enjoyed dinner, before host Harry Gration took to the stage to kick off the presentation.
The winners across 16 categories were announced, taking home a coveted Oliver Awards trophy, before guests enjoyed live entertainment.
The Awards have been sponsored by Chef Works, Hallgarten & Novum Wines, Pronto, ReFood, Hooting Owl Distillery, Dish Hospitality, Kopparberg, Northern Catering Equipment, Kirkstall Brewery and Jacuna.
Here is every winner of the Oliver Awards 2022:
Best Cafe/Deli - Grön Kafe
Best Pub or Brewery: Lamb & Flag
Best Brunch: Grand Pacific
Best Use of Local Produce: The Beehive Thorner
Best Bar: Below Stairs
Best Speciality: Tharavadu
Best Family Friendly: Grumpy's
Best Use of Outdoor Space: Chow Down
Sustainability Award: The Alchemist
Best Customer Service: Kuala Lumpur Cafe
Newcomer of the Year: CORA
Best Takeaway Offering: Bomba Paella & Tapas
Best Fine Dining Experience: HOME
Chef of the Year: Jono Hawthorne of Chef Jono at V&V
Outstanding Contribution: CM Event Recruitment
Overall Restaurant of the Year: Chef Jono at V&V
Here is every business to be highly commended:
Best Brunch: Moss and Moor
Best Use of Local Produce: byMölly
Best Bar: Salon Privé
Best Speciality: Oxford Place
Best Use of Outdoor Space: Kirkstall Bridge Inn
Sustainability: North Star Coffee
Newcomer of the Year: Brontae's and The Forde
