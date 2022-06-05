Holidaymakers praise 'super helpful' Leeds Bradford Airport staff despite three hour security queues

It comes as airports across the country continue to struggle dealing with the rise in passenger numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Travellers flying out of Leeds Bradford Airport have been left queuing out the terminal building in recent weeks as security personnel worked to get people through.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queues were expected to only get worse this weekend as holidaymakers made the most of the jubilee bank holiday weekend. Picture: James Hardisty.

Queues were expected to only get worse this weekend as holidaymakers made the most of the jubilee bank holiday weekend.

Despite the long queues, however, many passengers took to social media to praise LBA staff for doing their best in difficult circumstances.

"Still crazy queues at Leeds Bradford Airport. 2.5 to 3 hours through security. But queue constantly moving and staff friendly and helpful. No one getting too stressed even kids." tweeted one user.

While another tweeted:

"Just sat on the flight bound for Skiathos and just want to say, you've done amazing today. No stress at all! Straight through check in." they said.

"Queue for security about 2 hours, but constantly moving. Through security. Quick time for a shop and board! Thank you."

This positive update comes following weeks of 'horrendous' queues at 'half a mile long' trailing through the airport, leaving many passengers stood outside.

The CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport previously issued an apology to all customers impacted by 'current queuing issues'.

"I’m sorry for all passengers that have had a negative experience travelling at LBA in recent weeks and want to assure everybody across the region that we have solutions in place to fix these problems as quickly as possible," said, CEO, Vincent Hodder.

"We’re doing everything we can to make travelling through LBA is as smooth and comfortable an experience as possible, whilst also being a safe environment."

LBA are recommending passengers:

Arrive early - Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport three hours prior to their flight departure time.

Prepare your carry-on baggage - Remove all large electronic devices, carry liquids and gels less than 100ml in a one litre zip lock bag.

Empty your pockets - Remove all items from pockets, remove any jackets or coats and remove any boots or high heeled shoes and put them and pocket contents through the x-ray machines.