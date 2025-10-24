Lawnswood roundabout is set to be hit by more disruption.

Starting from 8am on Saturday, October 28, there will be 24/7 lane closures on the A6120 western side of Lawnswood roundabout, by the junction with Wynford Avenue. Lasting for two weeks, this planned work by Yorkshire Water is in preparation for future collaborative works, involving the diversion of fresh water supply.

These lane closures are separate from the 9.30am-3.30pm standard working which currently remain in place along the key route, which connects the A6120 Outer Ring Road and A660 Otley Road.

There will be 24/7 lane closures on the A6120 western side of Lawnswood roundabout for two weeks. | LCC

In August, construction got underway on the controversial revamp plans at Lawnswood roundabout, which aims to improve safety and crossing facilities along one of the busiest junctions in north Leeds.

The Leeds City Council-run team at Connecting Leeds, said: “Works on the roundabout centre, kerbing and footway ducting on the A6120, ring road West Park (outside Weetwood Hall) continues.

“The construction underground is finding unmapped utility services and is working through these challenges, for example with Yorkshire Water drainage. The mobile pedestrian crossings have all been moved and we welcome any feedback on these new positions.”

The A660 corridor has a high volume of cyclists, pedestrians and bus users, but lacks adequate crossing facilities - a major barrier for walking and cycling, especially given the proximity to Lawnswood school. The scheme is expected to last around 12 months.

Despite its aim to improve overall safety at the junction, plans have faced heavy criticism from residents since it was first pitched back in 2023. Speaking to the YEP earlier this year, residents branded the scheme a “waste of money,” while others criticised plans to reduce the speed limit along the route.

Between 2020 and 2024, the junction suffered from a poor safety record with 25 recorded injuries at the roundabout, including six serious injuries. The plans, led by Leeds City Council’s chosen construction partner Eric Wright Group, include introducing changes to both the roundabout and surrounding area:

Making it a signalised roundabout.

Signalised pedestrian and cycle crossing facilities at the roundabout.

Segregated cycle facilities on the approaches to the roundabout.

New signalised pedestrian crossing of A660 Otley Road, just north of Weetwood Road.

A slight extension to the existing southbound bus lane on Otley Road.

Reduced speed limits from 70mph on A6120 Ring Road, between King Lane and Lawnswood roundabout, as follows:40 mph between Lawnswood roundabout and Leeds University sports facilities access.

50 mph between Leeds University sports facilities access and Tongue Lane.40 mph east of Tongue Lane.

New waiting and loading restrictions within the vicinity of the roundabout.