A public drop-in event is set to be held as part of the controversial revamp of a major Leeds roundabout.

The scheme, which forms part of the Connecting Leeds strategy and is expected to last around 12 months, aims to improve crossing facilities along the key route - a major barrier for walking and cycling, especially given the proximity to Lawnswood school.

Construction has started to improve safety via improvements to the Lawnswood roundabout junction. | LCC

Now, residents who have been largely critical of the scheme have been invited to a drop-in event to learn more about the project as Leeds City Council released an image of digging work underway in the middle reservation.

Locals are invited to drop-in and to see the project team on Tuesday, October 7, between 12 to 3pm at Weetwood Hall, Otley Road, Weetwood, Leeds, LS16 5PS.

Between 2020 and 2024, the junction suffered from a poor safety record with 25 recorded injuries at the roundabout, including six serious injuries.

The following plans, led by Leeds City Council’s chosen construction partner Eric Wright Group, include introducing changes to both the roundabout and surrounding area:

Making it a signalised roundabout.

Signalised pedestrian and cycle crossing facilities at the roundabout.

Segregated cycle facilities on the approaches to the roundabout.

New signalised pedestrian crossing of A660 Otley Road, just north of Weetwood Road.

A slight extension to the existing southbound bus lane on Otley Road.

Reduced speed limits from 70mph on A6120 Ring Road, between King Lane and Lawnswood roundabout, as follows:40 mph between Lawnswood roundabout and Leeds University sports facilities access.

50 mph between Leeds University sports facilities access and Tongue Lane.40 mph east of Tongue Lane.

New waiting and loading restrictions within the vicinity of the roundabout.