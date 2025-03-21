Leeds is a city full of activity and thousands of cars pass through it on a daily basis, despite pedestrianisation in some areas.
From the Armley Gyratory at rush hour to roads around Elland Road stadium on matchday, some junctions are well known for causing drivers a proper headache.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The Yorkshire Evening Post asked readers on Facebook what they think the worst junctions in Leeds are for traffic - here is what they had to say...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.