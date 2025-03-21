Leeds is a city full of activity and thousands of cars pass through it on a daily basis, despite pedestrianisation in some areas.

From the Armley Gyratory at rush hour to roads around Elland Road stadium on matchday, some junctions are well known for causing drivers a proper headache.

The Yorkshire Evening Post asked readers on Facebook what they think the worst junctions in Leeds are for traffic - here is what they had to say...

1 . Armley Gyratory The Armley Gyratory is a key junction on the Inner Ring Road to the west of Leeds city centre and work is ongoing to improve the route and its pedestrian footbridge. | James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Kirkstall Bridge The roundabout outside Kirkstall Bridge Shopping Park was a popular choice among readers, with one noting it "can take 20 mins to move 200m." | Kirkstall Bridge Shopping Park/Google Photo Sales

3 . City Square, Leeds city centre Paul Chapman said: "All roads heading into the city centre on a morning since they stopped traffic going through City Square." | James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . White Rose Shopping Centre The Dewsbury Road roundabout at the junction of White Rose Shopping Centre and White Rose Business Park was another popular choice among readers. | James Hardisty Photo Sales

5 . A64 York Road Many junctions along the A64 York Road were noted by readers, including at Shaftesbury and Gipton Approach. | Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales