15 of the worst junctions in Leeds for traffic according to drivers and people who live here

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 21st Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

Some junctions in Leeds can prove incredibly frustrating for drivers - especially during rush hour.

Leeds is a city full of activity and thousands of cars pass through it on a daily basis, despite pedestrianisation in some areas.

From the Armley Gyratory at rush hour to roads around Elland Road stadium on matchday, some junctions are well known for causing drivers a proper headache.

The Yorkshire Evening Post asked readers on Facebook what they think the worst junctions in Leeds are for traffic - here is what they had to say...

The Armley Gyratory is a key junction on the Inner Ring Road to the west of Leeds city centre and work is ongoing to improve the route and its pedestrian footbridge.

1. Armley Gyratory

The Armley Gyratory is a key junction on the Inner Ring Road to the west of Leeds city centre and work is ongoing to improve the route and its pedestrian footbridge. | James Hardisty

The roundabout outside Kirkstall Bridge Shopping Park was a popular choice among readers, with one noting it "can take 20 mins to move 200m."

2. Kirkstall Bridge

The roundabout outside Kirkstall Bridge Shopping Park was a popular choice among readers, with one noting it "can take 20 mins to move 200m." | Kirkstall Bridge Shopping Park/Google

Paul Chapman said: "All roads heading into the city centre on a morning since they stopped traffic going through City Square."

3. City Square, Leeds city centre

Paul Chapman said: "All roads heading into the city centre on a morning since they stopped traffic going through City Square." | James Hardisty

The Dewsbury Road roundabout at the junction of White Rose Shopping Centre and White Rose Business Park was another popular choice among readers.

4. White Rose Shopping Centre

The Dewsbury Road roundabout at the junction of White Rose Shopping Centre and White Rose Business Park was another popular choice among readers. | James Hardisty

Many junctions along the A64 York Road were noted by readers, including at Shaftesbury and Gipton Approach.

5. A64 York Road

Many junctions along the A64 York Road were noted by readers, including at Shaftesbury and Gipton Approach. | Bruce Rollinson

Karen Lazenby said: "Chapeltown Road junction with Harrogate Road. Traffic build up is far worse since 'improvements' were done."

6. Harrogate Road

Karen Lazenby said: "Chapeltown Road junction with Harrogate Road. Traffic build up is far worse since 'improvements' were done." | Simon Hulme

