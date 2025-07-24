First Direct Bank Arena: Woodhouse Lane car park to shut to public ahead of 'major event' at Leeds arena
Woodhouse Lane car park will be shut to the public between 6am and 10am tomorrow morning (Friday, July 25).
Located a short walk from Leeds centre, as well as the city’s main universities, the car park will be shut as part of a traffic management plan for the IBSA (International Bible Studies Association) conference taking place at nearby First Direct Bank Arena.
A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “Woodhouse Lane Car Park will be temporarily closed on Friday morning, from 6am to 10am, to support a major annual event taking place at Leeds Arena.
“This event generates high volumes of traffic during these hours, and the closure is part of a long-standing events traffic management plan that has been in place for several years to ensure public safety and minimise disruption across the city.”
Permit holders will be able to use nearby pay-and-display parking at no additional cost during the closure, while marshals will be on-site on the day to guide and redirect traffic to ensure a smooth flow.
Woodhouse Lane has previously faced temporary closure orders as part of a £295,000 upgrade package to the car park's electrical mains supply and EV charging points.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.