Leeds City Council have confirmed closure details relating to upgrade works on a city car park.

From tomorrow (Monday, November 11), 20 weeks of works are due to get underway to upgrade the electrical mains supply at Woodhouse Lane car park.

Located a short walk from First Direct Arena, the £295,000 worth of upgrades, are designed to allow for the installation of additional electrical vehicle charging points.

While initial works at the site are set to begin this week, Leeds City Council have confirmed that any relevant road closures are not expected to be in place until February 2025.

An authority spokesperson said: “Road closures related to the Woodhouse Lane car park substation works are anticipated to take place in February 2025, with exact dates and details to be confirmed in January.

“These road closures will affect the bottom entrance of the car park adjacent to Queen Square Court and the slip road from Woodhouse Lane. A pedestrian route will be in place to maintain safe access, and work will be planned to take place around peak times and events to minimise disruption.”

Leeds Building Services (LBS) have been contracted to carry out the initial ground and civil works needed to support the upgrade of the mains power supply.

Phase one of the works will see the disconnection of the existing power supply and the provision of a new supply with increased current which meets the statutory safety requirements for cut off times.

Phase two will then see the wiring and installation of additional electrical vehicle charging points in the car park to be installed at a later date.