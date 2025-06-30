First Direct Bank Arena: Leeds city centre concert venue announces name change - 12 years after opening

Leeds’ flagship entertainment venue is getting a new name - more than a decade after opening.

Currently known as the First Direct Arena, the venue has played host to some of the biggest names in music, comedy, and live entertainment including the likes of Elton John and Peter Kay.

But from July 22, it will officially be known as the ‘First Direct Bank Arena’, marking a slight but deliberate rebrand to more closely reflect its commercial partner.

The arena first opened its doors back in 2013 and has become a cornerstone of the city’s cultural scene.

Located close to the city centre, it has a capacity of 13,000 and is considered one of the top venues of its kind in the UK, drawing major acts and fans from across the country.

The arena was the UK’s first purpose-built fan-shaped arena - a layout that ensures all seats face the stage for better sightlines and acoustics.

It has hosted a wide variety of shows, from arena-sized music tours and comedy giants to boxing events, family performances, and awards ceremonies.

The venue has also played a key role in boosting Leeds’ night-time economy, with local hotels, restaurants, and bars benefitting from the footfall brought by high-profile events.

