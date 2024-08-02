Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in Leeds are set to be faced by 15 weeks of disruption to a major city car park.

From September/October 2024, works are due to get underway to upgrade the electrical mains supply at Woodhouse Lane car park.

Located a short walk from First Direct Arena, the £300,000 worth of upgrades are designed to allow for the installation of additional electrical vehicle charging points.

Works are due to get underway to upgrade the electrical mains supply at Woodhouse Lane car park. | Google

It comes as part of a long-term capital investment to improve the facilities at the car park.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “Works to upgrade the electrical mains at Woodhouse Lane car park will enable the council to install additional electric vehicle charge points which support the city’s decarbonisation targets around renewable energy.

“The upgrades are essential to ensure compliance with regulations whilst future-proofing the site for EV usage.

“Work is expected to start later this year. Any diversions will be signposted and communicated in advance of the works.”

Phase one of the works will see the disconnection of the existing power supply and the provision of a new supply with increased current which meets the statutory safety requirements for cut off times.

While phase two will see the wiring and installation of additional electrical vehicle charging points in the car park to be installed at a later date.

The works are to be split between National Power to carry out the statutory work of testing supply and the Leeds Building Services electrical team.