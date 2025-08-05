13 of the 23 worst UK airports for flight disruption – where Leeds Bradford Airport ranks

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 04:45 BST

The worst airports in the UK for flight disruption have been revealed as part of a new study.

A study, conducted by traffic plan software Traffic Chart, analysed data on flight cancellations and delays for 25 UK airports based on Civil Aviation Authority reports. The airports have been given an index score between 0 and 10, with 10 being the least reliable.

Those with the highest cancellation rates and highest average delay times from May to August between 2022 and 2024 were named the worst in summer 2025.

Gatwick has been named the most unreliable airport for holidaymakers, Southend, Manchester, and Aberdeen Airports tied for second place.

Here are 13 of the 23 airports ranked from worst to best, including Leeds Bradford Airport...

London Gatwick scored 6.9 out of 10.

1. London Gatwick Airport

London Gatwick scored 6.9 out of 10. | AFP via Getty Images

Manchester Airport scored 5.1 out of 10.

2. Manchester Airport

Manchester Airport scored 5.1 out of 10. | William Lailey / SWNS

Aberdeen Airport scored 5.1 out of 10.

3. Aberdeen Airport

Aberdeen Airport scored 5.1 out of 10. | PA

Bristol Airport scored 5 out of 10.

4. Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport scored 5 out of 10. | Bristol World

Edinburgh Airport scored 4.7 out of 10.

5. Edinburgh Airport

Edinburgh Airport scored 4.7 out of 10. | Bloomberg via Getty Images

Birmingham Airport scored 4.3 out of 10.

6. Birmingham Airport

Birmingham Airport scored 4.3 out of 10. | Stock

