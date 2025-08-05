A study, conducted by traffic plan software Traffic Chart, analysed data on flight cancellations and delays for 25 UK airports based on Civil Aviation Authority reports. The airports have been given an index score between 0 and 10, with 10 being the least reliable.

Those with the highest cancellation rates and highest average delay times from May to August between 2022 and 2024 were named the worst in summer 2025.

Gatwick has been named the most unreliable airport for holidaymakers, Southend, Manchester, and Aberdeen Airports tied for second place.

Here are 13 of the 23 airports ranked from worst to best, including Leeds Bradford Airport...

1 . London Gatwick Airport London Gatwick scored 6.9 out of 10.

2 . Manchester Airport Manchester Airport scored 5.1 out of 10.

3 . Aberdeen Airport Aberdeen Airport scored 5.1 out of 10.

4 . Bristol Airport Bristol Airport scored 5 out of 10.

5 . Edinburgh Airport Edinburgh Airport scored 4.7 out of 10.

6 . Birmingham Airport Birmingham Airport scored 4.3 out of 10.