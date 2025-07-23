The 10 cheapest airport car parks in UK - and where Leeds Bradford Airport ranks

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 16:30 BST

Travel experts have revealed the major UK airports with the cheapest car parking.

Looking at the cheapest available parking options at the busiest UK airports across a 7-day period, the experts at hoppa were able to reveal the airports where Brits can expect to pay the most and least expensive parking costs ahead of the summer holiday season.

Jet Parks 1 - Saver at East Midlands Airport ranked as the cheapest at £55.99 for one week’s parking, while Plane Parking Refundable at Edinburgh Airport ranked second at £59.99.

Here are the 10 cheapest airport car parks in the UK and where Leeds Bradford Airport ranks...

Jet Parks 1 - Saver at East Midlands Airport ranked first at £55.99.

1. East Midlands Airport

Jet Parks 1 - Saver at East Midlands Airport ranked first at £55.99. | Adobe Stock

Plane Parking Refundable at Edinburgh Airport ranked second at £59.99.

2. Edinburgh Airport

Plane Parking Refundable at Edinburgh Airport ranked second at £59.99. | PA

Park and Fly at Belfast International Airport ranked third at £64.63.

3. Belfast International Airport

Park and Fly at Belfast International Airport ranked third at £64.63. | Google Photo: Google

Long Stay Car Park at Glasgow Airport ranked fourth at £67.99.

4. Glasgow Airport

Long Stay Car Park at Glasgow Airport ranked fourth at £67.99. | Google

JetParks Ringway at Manchester Airport ranked fifth at £87.99.

5. Manchester Airport

JetParks Ringway at Manchester Airport ranked fifth at £87.99. | Adobe Stock

ParkSmart at Liverpool John Lennon Airport ranked sixth at £90.99.

6. Liverpool John Lennon Airport

ParkSmart at Liverpool John Lennon Airport ranked sixth at £90.99. | Adobe Stock

