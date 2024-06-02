The 8 biggest Leeds transport changes in 2024 so far - and 7 still on the way

A busy 2023 for transport related changes saw the completion of the pedestrianisation of City Square, while Leeds Bradford Airport unveiled its new and improved Check-in Hall A.
Here are 8 of the biggest Leeds transport changes in 2024 so far - and 7 more still on the way...
1. Complete: New Morley station
The new platform at Morley station opened in summer 2023, allowing for longer trains to service the station and in early 2024 work was completed on the new footbridge and lifts connecting the two platforms. Photo: National World
2. Still to come: Leeds Bradford Airport terminal expansion
In 2024, work is due get underway on a £100m revamp of Leeds Bradford Airport. The multi-million pound regeneration will see a 9,500 sq. mt., three storey extension to the existing terminal, alongside a significant refurbishment of the current terminal building. Photo: CGI Stock Image
3. Complete: Apperley Road flood prevention works
Road closures in place on Apperley Road, between Apperley Lane Bridge and Harrogate Road Bridge were lifted in late March 2024. The route had been shut for over six months to allow for flood prevention works near the George and Dragon pub. Photo: James Hardisty
4. Still to come: New White Rose station
Originally due to open in early 2024, the new £26 million two-platform White Rose station has been hit by repeated delays but despite currently facing a complete construction shutdown is still projected to be completed by late 2024. Photo: Liam Sowden/Sowden Captures
5. Complete: Parking charges increase
Prices for parking at most council-run car parks and on-street parking areas in Leeds increased by 20p from January 8, 2024 after Leeds City Council carried out a review of current fees. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
6. Still to come: M621 motorway improvements
National Highways continues to carry out major improvements to the M621 motorway between junctions 1 and 7. 2024 could see the permanent reduction of the speed limit along the key city route. Photo: Tony Johnson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.