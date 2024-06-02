The 8 biggest Leeds transport changes in 2024 so far - and 7 still on the way

A busy 2023 for transport related changes saw the completion of the pedestrianisation of City Square, while Leeds Bradford Airport unveiled its new and improved Check-in Hall A.

So far in 2024, we’ve seen Apperley Road reopen following flood prevention works, while Mayor Tracy Brabin made a landmark decision to franchise West Yorkshire’s bus network.

Elsewhere roadworks continue around the Armley Gyratory, while construction work on the highly-anticipated White Rose station has been halted over cost concerns.

So as we enter June and hit the halfway mark in the year, we prepare to look forward and back.

Here are 8 of the biggest Leeds transport changes in 2024 so far - and 7 more still on the way...

1 . Complete: New Morley station The new platform at Morley station opened in summer 2023, allowing for longer trains to service the station and in early 2024 work was completed on the new footbridge and lifts connecting the two platforms.

2 . Still to come: Leeds Bradford Airport terminal expansion In 2024, work is due get underway on a £100m revamp of Leeds Bradford Airport. The multi-million pound regeneration will see a 9,500 sq. mt., three storey extension to the existing terminal, alongside a significant refurbishment of the current terminal building.

3 . Complete: Apperley Road flood prevention works Road closures in place on Apperley Road, between Apperley Lane Bridge and Harrogate Road Bridge were lifted in late March 2024. The route had been shut for over six months to allow for flood prevention works near the George and Dragon pub.

4 . Still to come: New White Rose station Originally due to open in early 2024, the new £26 million two-platform White Rose station has been hit by repeated delays but despite currently facing a complete construction shutdown is still projected to be completed by late 2024.

5 . Complete: Parking charges increase Prices for parking at most council-run car parks and on-street parking areas in Leeds increased by 20p from January 8, 2024 after Leeds City Council carried out a review of current fees.