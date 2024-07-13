1 . Burmantofts in the 1950s

A long view of Lincoln Field Row in October 1958 showing far right number 35 (numbers descend in an odds sequence left towards Cherry Row). Number 35 has been a shop, although it looks as though it is no longer used as one. The 1932 Kelly's Directory of Leeds lists no 35 as being occupied by Harry Bowes, grocer. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service