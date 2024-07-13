1. Burmantofts in the 1950s
A long view of Lincoln Field Row in October 1958 showing far right number 35 (numbers descend in an odds sequence left towards Cherry Row). Number 35 has been a shop, although it looks as though it is no longer used as one. The 1932 Kelly's Directory of Leeds lists no 35 as being occupied by Harry Bowes, grocer. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Burmantofts in the 1950s
Back to back terraced houses in Hill Place. Beyond this street was the boundary of the clay pit. In the background can be seen the buildings of Longclose Works. The locality was known as Newtown. Pictured in October 1958. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Burmantofts in the 1950s
Lincoln Field Row from the junction with Cherry Row in October 1958 The shop at the end is numbered as 24 Cherry Row. Once a grocers, it is now bricked and boarded up as it awaits demolition. An advertisement for Fairy Snow occupies the side elevation. A faded sign above the frontage states that F. Grasby, Pawnbrokers was once there. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Burmantots in the 1950s
Long view of Lincoln Street showing number 21 on the right (numbers descend in an odds sequence). Far right is a narrow passage way through to Lincoln Field Row. These are double fronted, back to back terraced houses, destined for demolition, now the site of Primrose High School. Pictured in October 1958. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Burmantofts in the 1950s
Back to back brick built terraced houses numbered from left to right, 53A to 57 (Number 53 can be seen on another photograph of the street). These houses are in derelict condition as they await clearance. Far left are the bricked up shop premises of number 2 Haymount Terrace. Pictured in October 1958. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Burmantofts in the 1950s
A long view of Lincoln Field Row, numbers start with number 22 on the left and descend right in an evens sequence towards Cherry Row. A narrow passageway cuts through to Lincoln Street and outside toilet facilities are situated alongside. A gas street lamp on the pavement lights the entrance to the passageway at night. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.