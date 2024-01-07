Seven major changes expected at Leeds hospitals in 2024 including new 'care hubs' to clear operations backlog

2 . Huge step forward for multi-million pound MND centre

In 2019, Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND), a debilitating and life-limiting condition that affects the brain and nerves. Since then, the rugby league star has spent years raising the profile of the brutal disease. He’s also fundraised for Leeds Hospitals Charity, which has plans to build a state-of-the-art MND care centre in the city. The £6.8m centre will replace the current, ageing facilities in Seacroft. Thanks to fundraising by the likes of Rob, his wife Lindsey and former teammate Kevin Sinfield, hospital bosses are only £1.3m away from their target. And the plans for the centre are set to take a huge step forward in 2024. According to a project timeline, bosses should be ready to submit a planning application this year. And they’ll be ready to appoint contractors too, having already chosen their architects. But, because it’s a huge project, the wait for the centre won’t be over just yet. It’s projected the building will be ready for use by August 2025. Photo: Bruce Rollinson