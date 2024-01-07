Seven major changes expected at Leeds hospitals in 2024 including new 'care hubs' to clear operations backlog

2. Huge step forward for multi-million pound MND centre
In 2019, Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND), a debilitating and life-limiting condition that affects the brain and nerves. Since then, the rugby league star has spent years raising the profile of the brutal disease. He’s also fundraised for Leeds Hospitals Charity, which has plans to build a state-of-the-art MND care centre in the city. The £6.8m centre will replace the current, ageing facilities in Seacroft. Thanks to fundraising by the likes of Rob, his wife Lindsey and former teammate Kevin Sinfield, hospital bosses are only £1.3m away from their target. And the plans for the centre are set to take a huge step forward in 2024. According to a project timeline, bosses should be ready to submit a planning application this year. And they’ll be ready to appoint contractors too, having already chosen their architects. But, because it’s a huge project, the wait for the centre won’t be over just yet. It’s projected the building will be ready for use by August 2025. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. New £10m care hub to open at Wharfedale Hospital
Visitors to Wharfedale Hospital, in Otley, might have noticed a bit of disruption as a mobile operating theatre was removed last month. Why? To make room for construction on a brand new £10m elective care hub. The hub is set to include two operating theatres, a recovery area, and an admissions and discharge area. Operations will include cancer procedures, urology and benign gynaecology. The new hub is set to open in October 2024 and it’s hoped it will reduce waiting times for operations. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Leeds’ new pathology lab at St James’ Hospital had it’s official opening four months ago – but it’s finally set to be fully operational this year. Most pathology services are based at an outdated building at the Leeds General Infirmary at the moment, but this new lab at St James’ will bring everything together in one place. Bosses say that will mean faster results for patients. This year, cutting-edge equipment and technology will be installed in the lab so that patients can be seen in the brand new facility. Pictured outside the lab is Dame Linda Pollard, the chair of Leeds Teaching Hospitals. Photo: Simon Hulme
The Old Medical School at Leeds General Infirmary is where the pathology services were based in the city – until the arrival of the brand new lab at St James’ last year. But what will that mean for its former home? Well, once it’s completely vacated, it will be “repurposed” as part of a massive plan to build an “innovation village”. The huge project – of which the Old Medical School building is just a small part – is expected to bring up to 4,000 new jobs, 500 new homes and almost £13bn to the city. Leeds will also get a new children’s hospital and the UK’s largest maternity centre. While the enormous project isn’t expected to be completed until 2030, the Old Medical School building will be vacated this year marking the first significant step in the plans. Photo: James Hardisty
While not new for 2024, it’s likely that national strikes will continue to cause disruption for patients in Leeds. We already know that the British Medical Association is holding another junior doctors’ strike from 7am on January 3, to 7am on January 9. Whether this continues further into 2024 will depend on the outcome of talks between union bosses and the government. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire