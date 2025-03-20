Lawnswood Roundabout: 70mph Leeds ring road speed limit to be cut to 40 and 50mph under transformation plan
Pedestrian crossings, traffic signals and cycle lanes are also proposed under the Lawnswood Roundabout Improvement Scheme.
Leeds City Council hopes to improve road safety and cut delays for buses which are often held up at the roundabout.
It will see 40mph and 50mph zones introduced between the roundabout, King Lane and the University of Leeds’ Weetwood sports park.
A council report said the roundabout, where the ring road meets Otley Road, had a long-standing poor safety record.
It said: “The proximity of the roundabout to Lawnswood School lends particular weight to the importance of providing safe crossing facilities in this location.”
Designs have already been drawn up for the roundabout scheme. Proceeding to the construction phase is subject to separate approval by the council.
A public meeting held in July last year was attending by around 100 people, the report said. Letters were sent to people living nearby last January.
No objections were raised by the emergency services, bus operators or ward councillors.
Funding for the scheme, just over £13m, was being provided by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and central Government.
The report said: “Development and delivery of the scheme does not require use of Leeds City Council funds.”
The scheme should reduce people’s dependence on cars by making walking, cycling and bus use easier, the report said.
It said: “This will enable more people to enjoy the health benefits of active travel.”
The council is planning to publish legal notices required to implement the project.
Public objections to the Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs) would have to be considered by the council’s chief highways officer.
The orders would allow for parking and loading restrictions at the roundabout, along with a bus lane extension.
