Pudsey Carnival 2025: Annual parade returns to Leeds for 37th consecutive year - travel info
Celebrating its 37th consecutive year since its revival in 1988, the Carnival originally began in 1898 and promises a day filled with fun, entertainment, and celebration.
The event will feature a vibrant parade through Pudsey, showcasing colourful floats and performers, along with live entertainment throughout the day.
At Queens Park, various stalls will offer crafts, food, and local goods. Both children and adults can enjoy traditional funfair rides and games while supporting public access to defibrillators in Pudsey.
This year's theme has yet to be announced, but attendees can expect plenty of fun on the day!
When is Pudsey Carnival 2025?
The annual celebrations will take place at Queens Park, off Victoria Road, Pudsey, Leeds, LS28 7FD, on Saturday, May 17.
How to get to Pudsey Carnival:
Queens Park is located less than a 10-minute walk from Pudsey Bus Station and is about a 26-minute walk from New Pudsey Railway Station.
There is limited free car parking available off Robin Lane, Lidgett Hill, and behind Pudsey Leisure Centre.