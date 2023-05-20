Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe

Pudsey Carnival 2023: Best pictures as hundreds turn out for annual parade featuring stunning displays

Hundreds of people gathered in the sunshine for the 2023 Pudsey Carnival today (May 20).

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 20th May 2023, 16:30 BST

The annual parade, which is eagerly anticipated by people in the market town each year, kicked off at midday from Queens Park, with crowds captivated as revellers headed through the town centre. After the parade through Pudsey, the park hosted live music with exciting performances and entertainment for all the family.

From a circus workshop to Punch and Judy shows, as well as enticing food stalls, there was something for everyone to enjoy. This year’s carnival also featured a dog show, a classic car showcase and inflatables. Here are the best pictures from the event -

Revellers flocked to the market town of Pudsey for the annual parade that was held in glorious weather this year. Picture: Steve Riding.

1. Pudsey Carnival 2023

Revellers flocked to the market town of Pudsey for the annual parade that was held in glorious weather this year. Picture: Steve Riding. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
As always, there were some familiar faces in the crowd - including Pudsey the Bear, the star attraction representing Children in Need. Picture: Steve Riding.

2. Pudsey Carnival 2023

As always, there were some familiar faces in the crowd - including Pudsey the Bear, the star attraction representing Children in Need. Picture: Steve Riding. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
There was no shortage of entertainment, as a troupe of bagpipe players serenaded the crowds heading through the town centre. Picture: Steve Riding.

3. Pudsey Carnival 2023

There was no shortage of entertainment, as a troupe of bagpipe players serenaded the crowds heading through the town centre. Picture: Steve Riding. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Carnival Queen Lois Atkins, 11, enjoyed her special day as she celebrated the annual festivities. Picture: Steve Riding.

4. Pudsey Carnival 2023

Carnival Queen Lois Atkins, 11, enjoyed her special day as she celebrated the annual festivities. Picture: Steve Riding. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Pudsey