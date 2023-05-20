Pudsey Carnival 2023: Best pictures as hundreds turn out for annual parade featuring stunning displays
Hundreds of people gathered in the sunshine for the 2023 Pudsey Carnival today (May 20).
The annual parade, which is eagerly anticipated by people in the market town each year, kicked off at midday from Queens Park, with crowds captivated as revellers headed through the town centre. After the parade through Pudsey, the park hosted live music with exciting performances and entertainment for all the family.
From a circus workshop to Punch and Judy shows, as well as enticing food stalls, there was something for everyone to enjoy. This year’s carnival also featured a dog show, a classic car showcase and inflatables. Here are the best pictures from the event -