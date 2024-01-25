The 11 Leeds areas with the most potholes in 2023 named by new council figures
The Leeds neighbourhoods with the most potholes have been named by new data.
Figures obtained from a Freedom of Information request shows that Leeds City Council recorded nearly 5,000 more potholes in 2023 than before the Covid pandemic.
In 2019, there were 8,723 potholes, compared to 13,722 in 2023. This change represents a near 60% increase over the last five years.
The data also shows which Leeds neighbourhoods recorded the most reports of potholes in 2023. Here are the 11 worst hit.
