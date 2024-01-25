Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The 11 Leeds areas with the most potholes in 2023 named by new council figures

The Leeds neighbourhoods with the most potholes have been named by new data.

By Robert White
Published 25th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

Figures obtained from a Freedom of Information request shows that Leeds City Council recorded nearly 5,000 more potholes in 2023 than before the Covid pandemic.

In 2019, there were 8,723 potholes, compared to 13,722 in 2023. This change represents a near 60% increase over the last five years.

The data also shows which Leeds neighbourhoods recorded the most reports of potholes in 2023. Here are the 11 worst hit.

1. Beeston and Holbeck

Beeston and Holbeck recorded 1,236 potholes in 2023

1. Beeston and Holbeck

Beeston and Holbeck recorded 1,236 potholes in 2023

2. Horsforth

Horsforth recorded 789 potholes in 2023

2. Horsforth

Horsforth recorded 789 potholes in 2023

3. Harewood

Harewood recorded 752 potholes in 2023

3. Harewood

Harewood recorded 752 potholes in 2023

Hunslet and Riverside recorded 655 potholes in 2023

4. Hunslet and Riverside

Hunslet and Riverside recorded 655 potholes in 2023

5. Wetherby

Wetherby recorded 635 potholes in 2023

5. Wetherby

Wetherby recorded 635 potholes in 2023

Little London and Woodhouse recorded 561 potholes in 2023

6. Date:6th october 2011. Hit & Run on Oatland Lane, Little London, Leeds, near to Carlton Place.

Little London and Woodhouse recorded 561 potholes in 2023

