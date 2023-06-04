Lengthy diversionary routes will be in operation in both direction and mapped out via Google Maps it will leave motorists with a near 15-mile reroute and over 30 minute journey delays. Here is everything you need to know.

How long will the route be shut?

From Wednesday, July 26 to Thursday, August 24, the historic Grade II listed Harewood Bridge, which carries the A61 Leeds to Harrogate Road across the River Wharf at Harewood, will shut for essential maintenance work.

Leeds City Council along with construction partner Balfour Beatty will carry out waterproofing, resurfacing and foot path repair works. Picture: Simon Hulme

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The important crossing sees 17,000 vehicles use it each day, with the closure and essential works planned to coincide with the school summer holidays and reduced levels of traffic. During the closure pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to cross the bridge, managed safely by the on-site construction team.

What work is taking place?

Leeds City Council along with construction partner Balfour Beatty will carry out waterproofing, resurfacing and foot path repair works. The council previously carried out temporary repair patches to extend the longevity of the carriageway, but report that these repairs can no longer continue without fixing the underlining problem.

The replacement waterproofing will lead to benefits such as an increased reliability of journeys and reduction in congestion caused by unplanned emergency closures for carriageway repairs, a reduced risk of accidents caused by potholes on the carriageway and a reduced risk of damage to vehicles caused by potholes on the carriageway.

The diversion route follows from Otley Road, Arthington Lane, Main Street, Poole Bridge, Harrogate Road, Swindon Lane and onto Harrogate Road.

What diversions will be in place?

Before the closure there will be advance signage and notices to keep road users informed. Full traffic management will be in place with a diversion and signage for road users to follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The diversion route follows from Otley Road, Arthington Lane, Main Street, Poole Bridge, Harrogate Road, Swindon Lane and onto Harrogate Road. Fully mapped out drivers will be faced with near 15-mile detours and over 30 minute delays.

Has the bridge had issues in the past?

The announced closure comes mere months after locals hit out at city council over “alarming potholes”. Local resident Diane Lowe, 66, contacted the Yorkshire Evening Post in March after becoming embroiled in a row with council over claims that a pothole on the bridge had caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage to her car.

Diane witnessed two other drivers parked up checking for damage to their vehicles and after having her crippled vehicle recovered to a local garage was handed a bill of £1,100 with one new wheel and two new tyres needed to get the car back on the road.

What have Leeds council said ahead of the closure?

Coun Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “Harewood Bridge is a strategic vehicle crossing used by thousands of people each day and therefore to close it requires careful planning. By carrying out the repair works during the school summer holidays we can hopefully limit the disruption with expected lower traffic levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad