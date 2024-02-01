Whether you are driving to work, dropping the kids off at school or on the grocery run there is no worse feeling then feeling the bump of a big pothole and immediately fearing the worst in terms of damage.

Recent data obtained via a Freedom of Information request, found that the number of potholes reported in Leeds has risen by almost 60% in the last five years.

In 2023, Leeds City Council carried out major repairs on Harewood Bridge after rising concerns over the road surface.

And with that in mind here are 15 of the worst streets in Leeds for potholes according to people who live here...

1 . Lotherton way, Garforth Neil Carter said: "Lotherton way in Garforth is pretty spectacular." Photo: Submit Photo Sales

3 . South Accommodation Road, Leeds Kev Farrell siad: "One of the worst set is, the lights at South Accom Rd, just before you go over the flyover." Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Pontefract Road, Stourton Ben Bruce said: "Outside arla in Stourton there's one what will easily claim a small car it's like a sink hole." Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . Morrisons, Rothwell Paul Sockett said: "If there's worse than the mini roundabout near morrisons in Rothwell I'd be amazed." Photo: Google Photo Sales

6 . Oakwood Lane, Gipton Oakwood Lane near Gipton was another popular choice among readers. Photo: Google Photo Sales