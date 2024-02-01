Leeds news you can trust since 1890
15 of the worst streets in Leeds for potholes according to people who live here

Potholes are a bane in the existence of all motorists across the UK.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 1st Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

Whether you are driving to work, dropping the kids off at school or on the grocery run there is no worse feeling then feeling the bump of a big pothole and immediately fearing the worst in terms of damage.

Recent data obtained via a Freedom of Information request, found that the number of potholes reported in Leeds has risen by almost 60% in the last five years.

In 2023, Leeds City Council carried out major repairs on Harewood Bridge after rising concerns over the road surface.

And with that in mind here are 15 of the worst streets in Leeds for potholes according to people who live here...

Neil Carter said: "Lotherton way in Garforth is pretty spectacular."

1. Lotherton way, Garforth

Neil Carter said: "Lotherton way in Garforth is pretty spectacular." Photo: Submit

Paul Whitehurst said : "Asquith Ave, Morley, is ridiculous."

2. Asquith Avenue, Morley

Paul Whitehurst said : "Asquith Ave, Morley, is ridiculous." Photo: Google

Kev Farrell siad: "One of the worst set is, the lights at South Accom Rd, just before you go over the flyover."

3. South Accommodation Road, Leeds

Kev Farrell siad: "One of the worst set is, the lights at South Accom Rd, just before you go over the flyover." Photo: Google

Ben Bruce said: "Outside arla in Stourton there's one what will easily claim a small car it's like a sink hole."

4. Pontefract Road, Stourton

Ben Bruce said: "Outside arla in Stourton there's one what will easily claim a small car it's like a sink hole." Photo: Google

Paul Sockett said: "If there's worse than the mini roundabout near morrisons in Rothwell I'd be amazed."

5. Morrisons, Rothwell

Paul Sockett said: "If there's worse than the mini roundabout near morrisons in Rothwell I'd be amazed." Photo: Google

Oakwood Lane near Gipton was another popular choice among readers.

6. Oakwood Lane, Gipton

Oakwood Lane near Gipton was another popular choice among readers. Photo: Google

