Diane Lowe, 66, was driving over Harewood Bridge on Monday evening when she claims to have hit a severe pothole that damaged her car. Having stopped at the nearby Harewood Arms Hotel to inspect the damage, Diane said two other drivers had also parked up to check for damage to their vehicles.

Speaking to the YEP, she said: “Just as I was driving across the bridge I hit, what I can only assume was a pothole as it was dark, but it made a heck of a noise. The jolt was alarming to say the least and I was aware that damage had been caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It really unnerved me but I managed to keep the car steady and park up at the Harewood Arms where I knew I would be safe and wait for emergency assistance. I saw two other cars parked with the drivers inspecting their cars, so can only assume they had also suffered damage.”

Diane Lowe was driving over Harewood Bridge when she hit a pretty severe pothole which damaged her car. Picture: Simon Hulme

After being escorted by a recovery team to a nearby garage, Diane was handed a bill of £1,100 with one new wheel and two new tyres needed to get the car back on the road. She subsequently reported it to the council and said she has tried to make a Public Liability Claim but is unable to download the online form and has been unable to speak to someone in person about the incident.

She said: “I just seem to be hitting against a brick wall and not getting any responses. I have emailed and had an auto reply stating that claims take three months or so to be resolved. The whole incident has left me feeling anxious and trying to look at alternative ways to travel from Harrogate to Headingley which I do at least weekly as I go dancing. Do we really have to tolerate such poor road maintenance and do I really have to fight tooth and nail to receive compensation for the failings of Highways? It’s very frustrating.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad