Keighley station: 11 pictures as 140-year-old West Yorkshire railway station reopens after £9.9m refurbishment

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 16:30 BST

A 140-year-old railway station in West Yorkshire has reopened.

Grade II-listed Keighley station, built in 1885, had been showing signs of age after parts were closed off because of safety concerns.

An 18-month and £9.9 million overhaul has seen it restored to its classic colours of yellow vanilla and “Keighley maroon”.

The painstaking refurbishment has included installing hand-built timber frames for some of the 100-plus new window panes, replacing old cast iron drainpipes with matching vintage designs made of aluminium, and rebuilding chimneys brick by brick.

Here are 11 first look pictures of the newly revamped station...

Guests at the official reopening on Friday were treated to a steam train trip along the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway, pulled by a loco dating from the era when Keighley station was built.

1. Keighley station reopens

Guests at the official reopening on Friday were treated to a steam train trip along the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway, pulled by a loco dating from the era when Keighley station was built. | Submit

An 18-month overhaul has seen the station restored to its classic colours of yellow vanilla and “Keighley maroon”.

2. Keighley station reopens

An 18-month overhaul has seen the station restored to its classic colours of yellow vanilla and “Keighley maroon”. | Submit

A major challenge was dealing with rotten timber in these areas, which was much more extensive than anticipated, but resulted in a more thorough refurbishment.

3. Keighley station reopens

A major challenge was dealing with rotten timber in these areas, which was much more extensive than anticipated, but resulted in a more thorough refurbishment. | Submit

The ticket office and café have been fully renovated, with steel “goalposts” added above the café ceiling to strengthen the structure.

4. Keighley station reopens

The ticket office and café have been fully renovated, with steel “goalposts” added above the café ceiling to strengthen the structure. | Submit

The grade II-listed station - built in 1885 - had been showing signs of age, with parts closed off because of safety concerns.

5. Keighley station reopens

The grade II-listed station - built in 1885 - had been showing signs of age, with parts closed off because of safety concerns. | Submit

Network Rail worked closely with Keighley & Worth Valley Railway (KWVR), which had significant input on the project - and has also transformed the historical water tower into a visitor centre.

6. Keighley station reopens

Network Rail worked closely with Keighley & Worth Valley Railway (KWVR), which had significant input on the project - and has also transformed the historical water tower into a visitor centre. | Submit

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
