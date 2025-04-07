Grade II-listed Keighley station, built in 1885, had been showing signs of age after parts were closed off because of safety concerns.

An 18-month and £9.9 million overhaul has seen it restored to its classic colours of yellow vanilla and “Keighley maroon”.

The painstaking refurbishment has included installing hand-built timber frames for some of the 100-plus new window panes, replacing old cast iron drainpipes with matching vintage designs made of aluminium, and rebuilding chimneys brick by brick.

Here are 11 first look pictures of the newly revamped station...

Guests at the official reopening on Friday were treated to a steam train trip along the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway, pulled by a loco dating from the era when Keighley station was built.

An 18-month overhaul has seen the station restored to its classic colours of yellow vanilla and "Keighley maroon".

A major challenge was dealing with rotten timber in these areas, which was much more extensive than anticipated, but resulted in a more thorough refurbishment.

The ticket office and café have been fully renovated, with steel "goalposts" added above the café ceiling to strengthen the structure.

The grade II-listed station - built in 1885 - had been showing signs of age, with parts closed off because of safety concerns.