Grade II-listed Keighley station, built in 1885, had been showing signs of age after parts were closed off because of safety concerns.
An 18-month and £9.9 million overhaul has seen it restored to its classic colours of yellow vanilla and “Keighley maroon”.
The painstaking refurbishment has included installing hand-built timber frames for some of the 100-plus new window panes, replacing old cast iron drainpipes with matching vintage designs made of aluminium, and rebuilding chimneys brick by brick.
Here are 11 first look pictures of the newly revamped station...
