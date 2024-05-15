MEPC will be converting the new ground floor space into a mini museum and exhibition space, which will showcase the rich industrial heritage of Wellington Place and Leeds.
The museum, which will be accessible to the public during the day, will focus on several themes throughout the year, including highlighting the core role that the tower played for Leeds’ original railway station, and an exhibition capturing people’s memories of the working station.
It will also display special artefacts from the station’s history, including exclusive photography.
1. Opening of the Wellington Place Museum after major redevelopment
Pictured Local Leeds historian Clifford Stead, who has collated memorabilia for the museum. Photo: James Hardisty
2. Opening of the Wellington Place Museum after major redevelopment
Located on the ground floor of Wellington Place’s Grade II listed wagon lifting hoist - the museum will celebrate Leeds’s rich industrial history and focus on different themes throughout the year. Photo: James Hardisty
3. Opening of the Wellington Place Museum after major redevelopment
The package of works to the lifting tower, includes repairing and repointing the existing building fabric. Photo: James Hardisty
4. Opening of the Wellington Place Museum after major redevelopment
MEPC will be converting the new ground floor space into a mini museum and exhibition space. Photo: James Hardisty
5. Opening of the Wellington Place Museum after major redevelopment
The museum will focus on several themes throughout the year, including highlighting the core role that the tower played for Leeds’ original railway station. Photo: James Hardisty
6. Opening of the Wellington Place Museum after major redevelopment
During the restoration phase the hoarding will display interesting facts about the history of Leeds railways and the tower. Photo: James Hardisty
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.