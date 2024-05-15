13 first look pictures inside Wellington Place Museum after development of wagon tower

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 15th May 2024, 16:30 BST

A new museum is set to open its doors in Leeds city centre.

Work has begun to repair, restore, and activate the Grade II listed former wagon lifting tower at Wellington Place.

MEPC will be converting the new ground floor space into a mini museum and exhibition space, which will showcase the rich industrial heritage of Wellington Place and Leeds.

The museum, which will be accessible to the public during the day, will focus on several themes throughout the year, including highlighting the core role that the tower played for Leeds’ original railway station, and an exhibition capturing people’s memories of the working station.

Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter

It will also display special artefacts from the station’s history, including exclusive photography.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer James Hardisty got an exclusive look inside ahead of opening...

Pictured Local Leeds historian Clifford Stead, who has collated memorabilia for the museum.

1. Opening of the Wellington Place Museum after major redevelopment

Pictured Local Leeds historian Clifford Stead, who has collated memorabilia for the museum. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Located on the ground floor of Wellington Place’s Grade II listed wagon lifting hoist - the museum will celebrate Leeds’s rich industrial history and focus on different themes throughout the year.

2. Opening of the Wellington Place Museum after major redevelopment

Located on the ground floor of Wellington Place’s Grade II listed wagon lifting hoist - the museum will celebrate Leeds’s rich industrial history and focus on different themes throughout the year. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The package of works to the lifting tower, includes repairing and repointing the existing building fabric.

3. Opening of the Wellington Place Museum after major redevelopment

The package of works to the lifting tower, includes repairing and repointing the existing building fabric. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
MEPC will be converting the new ground floor space into a mini museum and exhibition space.

4. Opening of the Wellington Place Museum after major redevelopment

MEPC will be converting the new ground floor space into a mini museum and exhibition space. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The museum will focus on several themes throughout the year, including highlighting the core role that the tower played for Leeds’ original railway station.

5. Opening of the Wellington Place Museum after major redevelopment

The museum will focus on several themes throughout the year, including highlighting the core role that the tower played for Leeds’ original railway station. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
During the restoration phase the hoarding will display interesting facts about the history of Leeds railways and the tower.

6. Opening of the Wellington Place Museum after major redevelopment

During the restoration phase the hoarding will display interesting facts about the history of Leeds railways and the tower. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsMuseumGrade II

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.