Work has begun to repair, restore, and activate the Grade II listed former wagon lifting tower at Wellington Place.

MEPC will be converting the new ground floor space into a mini museum and exhibition space, which will showcase the rich industrial heritage of Wellington Place and Leeds.

The museum, which will be accessible to the public during the day, will focus on several themes throughout the year, including highlighting the core role that the tower played for Leeds’ original railway station, and an exhibition capturing people’s memories of the working station.

It will also display special artefacts from the station’s history, including exclusive photography.

