A West Yorkshire railway station has received the green light to open its new £720,000 upgrades.

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has authorised into service the newly upgraded Castleford railway station, ahead of its expected opening later this year.

ORR has worked alongside Network Rail throughout the project to ensure that the station meets the expected standards for passengers.

Steve Fletcher, Deputy Director of Engineering and Asset Management at ORR, said: “Castleford railway station will be an increasingly important West Yorkshire transport hub as part of the Transpennine route upgrade and we have been working closely with the team at Network Rail to ensure the newly upgraded station is completed safely and to the standard passengers deserve.

“ORR plays a vital role in enforcing common rules and standards on the nation’s railway infrastructure. We’re pleased to have played our part in the opening of this upgraded station.”

The station’s second platform has been rebuilt and will be reopened, increasing capacity at the station. A new footbridge with lifts has also been installed, improving accessibility.

Each of these elements – as well as things we may take for granted such as lighting and signage – required inspection, ensuring issues were quickly addressed to enable authorisation.

Earlier this year, Wakefield Council received £720,000 to fund improvements to Castleford station and surrounding areas, as part of Network Rail’s ‘first and last mile’ investment scheme.