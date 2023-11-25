Castleford station: Green light given for £720k upgrades to open at West Yorkshire railway station
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has authorised into service the newly upgraded Castleford railway station, ahead of its expected opening later this year.
ORR has worked alongside Network Rail throughout the project to ensure that the station meets the expected standards for passengers.
Steve Fletcher, Deputy Director of Engineering and Asset Management at ORR, said: “Castleford railway station will be an increasingly important West Yorkshire transport hub as part of the Transpennine route upgrade and we have been working closely with the team at Network Rail to ensure the newly upgraded station is completed safely and to the standard passengers deserve.
“ORR plays a vital role in enforcing common rules and standards on the nation’s railway infrastructure. We’re pleased to have played our part in the opening of this upgraded station.”
The station’s second platform has been rebuilt and will be reopened, increasing capacity at the station. A new footbridge with lifts has also been installed, improving accessibility.
Each of these elements – as well as things we may take for granted such as lighting and signage – required inspection, ensuring issues were quickly addressed to enable authorisation.
Earlier this year, Wakefield Council received £720,000 to fund improvements to Castleford station and surrounding areas, as part of Network Rail’s ‘first and last mile’ investment scheme.
ORR authorises railway stations like Castleford’s as part of its duty to authorise new, major, upgraded or renewed infrastructure and rolling stock. ORR statistics indicate that over 350,000 entries and exits were made at the station between April 2021 and March 2022.