Road closures are set to cause delays as part of gas engineering works in west Leeds.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the North of England, is carrying out essential work to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers around Carr Crofts, Armley.

The ageing metal pipework is now being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now and in the future.

Traffic management measures will be put in place along on Carr Crofts and Tong Road in Armley. | Google/SWNS/NW

The project, which has been ongoing since November, is expected to finish in February 2025 and has been planned in collaboration with Leeds City Council.

Chris Reed, Central Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

“However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to homes and businesses in Leeds.”

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the members of the public, some traffic management measures will be put in place. Advance warning signs will be displayed prior to works starting.

From Monday, January 20 there will be a road closure on Carr Crofts at the junction of Tong Road. This will be in place for approximately two weeks.

From Monday, January 20 there will also be temporary traffic lights on Tong Road for the remainder of the project.

For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected].

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.