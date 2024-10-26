Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

11 weeks of gas works are set to get underway in south Leeds.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the North of England, is carrying out essential work to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the Oulton and Rothwell area.

The project is part of NGN’s ongoing development of infrastructure and will involve replacing existing metallic gas mains with more durable plastic pipes. This will ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the area for years to come.

The ageing main has undergone several recent emergency repairs, so has now been prioritised for urgent replacement.

Chris Reed, Operations Manager, said: “We have worked closely with Leeds City Council to plan these essential works.

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience customers may encounter and thank everyone for their support as we work to complete this project as safely and quickly as possible.”

The project will begin on Wednesday, October 30, starting on Leeds Road from the junction of St John’s Street progressing to the junction of Parkways. Traffic management will involve a lane closure reducing the southbound traffic to one lane on Leeds Road.

Phase 2 will begin on the junction of Farrer Lane progressing along Aberford Road to the junction of Midland Street. While works are carried out, temporary traffic signals will be installed and manned daily to help with traffic flow in the area.

There will be a road closure in place at the junction of Farrer Lane for the first section of this phase lasting approximately one week. A clearly marked diversion route will be in place during this time for access in and out of Farrer Lane.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times during these works. The two phases are scheduled to last approximately 11 Weeks in total.