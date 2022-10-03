Morley crash: Two people seriously injured after incident at Corporation Street in Leeds
Two people have been left seriously injured after a crash in Morley today.
Two people have been left with head injuries after a crash in Morley this afternoon.
Police were called to reports of a crash on Corporation Street involving a car, a pedestrian and a cyclist shortly after 3pm today.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious head and leg injuries, and police said the cyclist was also taken to hospital with head injuries.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of what happened.