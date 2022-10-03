News you can trust since 1890
Morley crash: Two people seriously injured after incident at Corporation Street in Leeds

By Abi Whistance
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 5:48 pm

Two people have been left with head injuries after a crash in Morley this afternoon.

Police were called to reports of a crash on Corporation Street involving a car, a pedestrian and a cyclist shortly after 3pm today.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious head and leg injuries, and police said the cyclist was also taken to hospital with head injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of what happened.

