Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A key motorway junction in Leeds is set to shut this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Metro has confirmed that Junction 2A of the M621 at Holbeck will be closed for roadworks this weekend on Friday 15 and Saturday, November 16 from 8pm to 6am each night.

National Highways has been carrying out important upgrades on the M621 between junctions 1 (Beeston) and 7 (Stourton).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways has been carrying out important upgrades on the M621. | Tony Johnson

Now entering its final stages, the work aims to ease congestion at key locations along the M621, providing a better, safer, experience for motorists and more reliable journeys.

Bus services 51 and 52 towards Leeds will divert during the closure via Cemetery Road, Top Moor Side, Domestic Street, Pleasant Street, Stocks Hill, Nineveh Road and Jack Lane to resume a normal route at Meadow Road.

Services towards Morley will maintain their normal route.

Work continues at the junction 2 (Elland Road) roundabout near Leeds United’s football stadium, where additional lanes have been added.