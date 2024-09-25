Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new rail bridge has been successfully installed over the M62.

Drivers are being thanked for their patience and understanding after the M62 was closed over two weekends in September to rebuild a railway bridge in Castleton, near Rochdale.

The work this weekend (September 20-23) took place over three nights and saw the new, bespoke bridge, which is 42 metres long and weighs 350 tonnes, transported into its permanent position.

Amy Williams, National Highways’ director for the North West, said: “This was an essential, safety-critical project for Network Rail and allowing them to replace the bridge over two carefully-chosen weekends was a decision we took with a great deal of consideration and preparation over many months.

“We would like to thank motorway users and people living along the diversion routes for their support and patience over the last few weeks during the two weekend closures and other overnight carriageway closures.”

100 people worked over the 59-hour closure to install the new Castleton bridge, which will allow passenger and freight trains to travel into Rochdale safely and reliably for years to come.

100 people worked over the 59-hour closure to install the new Castleton bridge. | Network Rail

The new bridge was wheeled into position in the early hours of Saturday morning. Then, the team worked around the clock to secure the weathering steel structure into its new home.

The project has days to go before its completion. Until the early hours of Wednesday, September 25, the railway between Manchester Victoria and Rochdale will remain closed to install the new track and railway equipment on the new bridge.