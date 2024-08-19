Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warnings have been issued to train passengers and drivers as major railway works are set to cause severe disruptions to train services and traffic on the M62.

Network Rail is investing more than £20 million in rebuilding a major railway bridge that takes trains over the M62 which will lead to disruption for Leeds train passengers on a number of routes.

The railway will be closed between Rochdale and Manchester for most of September while engineers rebuild the bridge across the motorway in Castleton, near Rochdale. The road below will also be closed between two junctions over two weekends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of train services to and from Leeds will be affected while Network Rail rebuilds Castleton bridge. | Network Rail

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Hunter, Network Rail’s senior freight manager, said: “Castleton bridge is an essential part of the country’s freight network and is on a key freight route across the Pennines which links the west and east sides of the country.

“Heavy freight trains, which deliver aggregate products so the construction sector can keep building roads and houses, run over the bridge as well as several daily biomass services to Drax power station, which provide power to the national grid for electricity.”

During the works, which will take place between September 6 and September 25, buses will replace all trains between Rochdale and Manchester.

Northern warned passengers that journeys from places including Leeds and Bradford to Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Manchester will be affected as trains will be unable to divert and may be replaced by buses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operator added that during the works, journeys will take longer than usual and the last service of the day may be much earlier than normal.

The following train services will be affected between Friday, September 6 and Wednesday, September 25:

Leeds to Manchester Victoria and Chester via Bradford Interchange

Leeds to Wigan via Brighouse and Manchester Victoria

Blackpool North to York via Bradford and Leeds

Blackburn to Headbolt Lane via Todmorden and Manchester Victoria

Rochdale to Clitheroe via Manchester Victoria

Halifax to Hull via Bradford Interchange and Leeds

The M62 will be closed between Junction 18 and Junction 20 from late Friday, September 6 to early morning on Monday, September 9, and again on the evening of Friday, September 20 to the early morning on Monday, September 23.

Amy Williams, regional director at National Highways, said: “The collaboration between Network Rail and National Highways highlights our commitment to minimising disruption for both rail and road users during this essential project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We appreciate the understanding of passengers and motorists during this work and urge them to check travel plans for September 2024.

“National Highways is actively working with Network Rail to communicate the impact on road users and ensure a smooth process during this important upgrade, more information will be shared in the coming months.”

Olivia Boland, Network Rail sponsor, added: “The replacement of Castleton bridge is essential for the safe running of our railway, and crucial to the country’s economy as 6% of the UK’s energy supply relies on the bridge for transportation.

“I’d like to thank passengers and motorists for their understanding while we carry out this work. Please, check before you travel on the M62 or between Manchester and Rochdale in September 2024.”.