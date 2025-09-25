Disruption to Leeds and Bradford train services are expected to continue, despite the partial reopening of Huddersfield station.

Huddersfield station will reopen on Monday, September 29 with three rebuilt and extended platforms under new numbering, marking an important step in the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU).

While the station will be open, phase two of the upgrades will continue behind a sectioned-off area, allowing construction teams to complete the remaining platform, canopy and track work.

During this stage of the upgrade, some services will continue to be affected. Stations including Cottingley, Morley, Batley, Ravensthorpe, Brighouse, Halifax, Low Moor and Bradford Interchange will not have direct trains to Huddersfield, and customers may need to change trains as part of their journey.

Paul Sumner, Senior Sponsor for TRU, said: “We're looking forward to reopening Huddersfield station at the end of this month, however, we know customers will notice some changes. This includes trains arriving/departing from different platforms and some temporary service alterations.

“We want to thank customers for their patience as we continue this once-in-a-generation investment and would encourage anyone travelling through the area to plan their journey ahead of time.”

From Monday, only platforms 1, 2 and 3 will be in use at Huddersfield station, meaning trains will run to and from different platforms than before and some services will be replaced by rail replacement buses. Passengers are advised to check the latest information before travelling and allow extra time when using the station.

Once finished in early 2027, Huddersfield station will be able to accommodate longer trains with more seating capacity, delivering more comfortable and reliable journeys.

Changes will be implemented to the following train services.

When Huddersfield station reopens on Monday 29 September, it will have three extended platforms instead of six. The platforms will be renumbered:

Platform 2 (Sheffield services) becomes platform 1

Platform 1 (Manchester services) becomes platform 2

Platform 4 (Leeds services) becomes platform 3

These changes will remain until early 2027 when the full station upgrade completes.

Changes to Northern services

Local stopping services from Leeds will now start/terminate at Bradford Interchange (Halifax on Sundays), with additional stops at Low Moor, Halifax and Brighouse. These services will no longer call at Huddersfield and Deighton.

Huddersfield to Bradford Interchange services will not run. Rail replacement buses will operate between Huddersfield and Brighouse via Deighton.

Changes to TransPennine Express (TPE) services

TPE will run normal services with two exceptions:

Manchester Piccadilly to York services will not call at Deighton

Manchester to Huddersfield peak services will be extended to run non-stop to Leeds

Deighton station

Deighton station closed temporarily on 30 August for upgrade works and will reopen in 2027. An hourly rail replacement bus runs between Huddersfield and Deighton, and from 29 September will also stop at Brighouse.