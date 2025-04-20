Ryecroft Academy Farnley: Headteacher welcomes new zebra crossing installed outside Leeds school

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 20th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST
A headteacher in west Leeds has welcomed the introduction of new traffic restrictions installed outside the school.

A new humped zebra crossing has been installed on Stonebridge Lane near Ryecroft Academy, in Farnley, to make it safer and easier for families to walk to school.

Part of Leeds City Council’s citywide pedestrian crossing review programme, the upgrade supports safer routes for children and parents.

A new humped zebra crossing has been installed on Stonebridge Lane near Ryecroft Academy. | LCC/Submit

Helen Townsley, Principal at Ryecroft Academy, said “We are very pleased with the installation of the zebra crossing on Stonebridge Lane. We really value that our feedback and the feedback from local residents was taken on board in terms of its positioning.

“Our perception is that this has made the journey to and from school safer for our community.”

The installation was confirmed by the council-run team at Connecting Leeds, who recently completed similar works outside the new housing estate on Sir George Martin Drive, Adel.

Humped or narrowed crossings combine traffic calming measures with pedestrian crossings. They seek to ensure motor vehicles are travelling at their slowest at the same point where pedestrians are crossing.

