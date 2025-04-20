Ryecroft Academy Farnley: Headteacher welcomes new zebra crossing installed outside Leeds school
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A new humped zebra crossing has been installed on Stonebridge Lane near Ryecroft Academy, in Farnley, to make it safer and easier for families to walk to school.
Part of Leeds City Council’s citywide pedestrian crossing review programme, the upgrade supports safer routes for children and parents.
Helen Townsley, Principal at Ryecroft Academy, said “We are very pleased with the installation of the zebra crossing on Stonebridge Lane. We really value that our feedback and the feedback from local residents was taken on board in terms of its positioning.
“Our perception is that this has made the journey to and from school safer for our community.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The installation was confirmed by the council-run team at Connecting Leeds, who recently completed similar works outside the new housing estate on Sir George Martin Drive, Adel.
Humped or narrowed crossings combine traffic calming measures with pedestrian crossings. They seek to ensure motor vehicles are travelling at their slowest at the same point where pedestrians are crossing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.