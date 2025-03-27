New road traffic restrictions have been implemented outside a housing estate in Leeds.

Work got underway in October to construct a new zebra crossing and extended footway on Sir George Martin Drive, associated with the development works off East Moor Lane in Adel.

The new restrictions are designed to ensure that existing and new areas of Adel are safe for pedestrians and road users alike.

In a post to their Facebook page, the Leeds City Council-run team at Connecting Leeds said: “A new humped zebra crossing has recently been introduced on Sir George Martin Drive in Adel alongside 100 metres of new footway.

“Funded as part of the new homes and care village, the new infrastructure provides safe routes for pedestrians from new and existing housing in the area to local amenities and bus services.”

Additional changes to extend the 20mph zone, introduce new parking restrictions, a one-way system and a bus turning point are also set to be implemented along the route.

On completion, the new Adel Square scheme will provide 72 high quality sustainable new homes, including the sympathetic conversion of a series of listed buildings alongside new-built homes.