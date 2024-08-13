Leeds buses: Residents claim Flixbus to Manchester Airport causing misery with 'horns blaring all night'
Launching earlier this month, FlixBus added a new sustainable and affordable service from Leeds with tickets starting from just £2.49.
The new service offers transport to and from Leeds into Liverpool Bus Station, Liverpool Wavertree Retail Park, Hull, and Manchester Airport.
Currently operating from Gateway North in Leeds city centre, a resident has criticised the negative impact the stop is having on his life.
Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “The last month has been incredibly frustrating for the residents and building management.
“The bus stop is in use 24 hours a day. The area in front of our apartment building has been turned into a long bus stop with crowds, noise and litter.”
Flixbus are currently using the layby outside the Gateway North and the Ibis Budget Hotel on Crown Point Road, after a previously suggested stop on Kirkgate was deemed unsuitable.
Launching three years ago, FlixBus offers daily services from Leeds to London, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Manchester city centre.
The resident added: “The bus drivers are aggressive towards any vehicle that dares to be in their way in the layby.
“They blare the horn on the bus at any time of the day and night. Other vehicles have a right to be there for deliveries or collections and yet the bus drivers block the layby constantly.”
It is hoped the new route will bring more opportunities to travel this summer, as well as bringing tourists to Leeds from across the UK and abroad.
Addressing concerns over the current bus stop, a spokesperson for Flixbus admitted concerns over the current location while declaring a desire to ultimately secure a stand at Leeds Bus Station.
A spokesperson for FlixBus said: “We have been in discussions with Leeds City Council about a suitable stopping location since we launched affordable, sustainable services in the city three years ago, as we have never been allowed access to Leeds City Bus Station.
“Earlier this year Leeds Council offered us Gateway North as an alternative to the stop they had previously provided, which was found to be unsafe for alighting passengers.
“We are taking steps to minimise disturbance to residents however the best long-term option is Leeds bus station and we would welcome support from local authorities to move our services there so that passengers have an appropriate and safe space to wait.”
Responding to these claims, Leeds City Council confirmed that the Flixbus stop was relocated to Gateway North from Kirkgate.
An authority spokesperson said: “Flixbus previously used an on-highway bus stop on Kirkgate. Following local concerns, Leeds City Council was asked to look for an alternative bus stop, including liaising with WYCA over the possibility of Flixbus using the bus station.”
