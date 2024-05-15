Leeds buses: National Express announces new route from Leeds to Birmingham and London
The bus operator is increasing its coach network coverage across the UK, including a new overnight service from Bradford to London.
Ahead of the summer holidays, the UK’s largest scheduled coach operator has introduced a new daily 466 service connecting major cities across Yorkshire with Birmingham Airport, Heathrow Airport and London.
Departing from Bradford, the 466 service calls at Leeds, Sheffield, Chesterfield, Derby, Birmingham Airport, and Heathrow Airport before heading to London.
Ed Rickard, Network Director for National Express UK and Ireland, said: “With continued investment in our coach network, including the introduction of this new 466 service connecting major cities across Yorkshire with Birmingham Airport, Heathrow Airport and London.
“We are making it even easier for savvy travellers to save their money for their holidays, with convenient, great value travel and a guaranteed seat.
“More and more people are choosing to travel with National Express as a reliable, affordable and sustainable way to get around, and we're responding by investing in new vehicles and services while delivering a brilliant customer experience for a relaxing, comfortable journey.”
The latest investment in providing reliable, affordable and sustainable coach travel connecting cities, towns and airports follows a continued surge in customers turning to National Express during 2023 and provides savvy travellers with even more great value options for travel.
It comes as the company celebrates a year of passenger growth, with over 19 million customers travelling on its coach network in 2023 - a 25 per cent increase in passengers, up from 15 million in 2022.
National Express is also amending other services during May to provide customers with more efficient journeys and options for travel. Including:
- 170: revised daily services between Liverpool, Manchester and Leeds - introducing Warrington (Hulme) to the network and also serving Manchester Airport.
- 171: revised daily services between Liverpool, Manchester, Bradford and Leeds - also serving Warrington (Hulme) and Manchester Airport.
- 131: increased daily services between Birmingham and Yorkshire - with new early morning journey from Birmingham and new early evening journey from Yorkshire.
