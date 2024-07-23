Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in Leeds have been reacting to the launch of an affordable bus service to Manchester Airport.

FlixBus is adding the new sustainable and affordable services from Leeds with tickets starting from just £2.49.

New services will offer transport to and from Leeds into Liverpool Bus Station, Liverpool Wavertree Retail Park, Hull, and Manchester Airport.

Reaction to the news has been largely positive with many residents viewing it as a better option than getting the train.

Lisa Bontoft said: “Brilliant! We just landed into Manchester and had to wait for the trains to start running.”

Marisa Lloyd said: “Finger crossed the service operates for longer hours than the train service”

Richard Stones added: “Trouble is with buses they never seem to get to Manchester airport for 5am so you can get a 7am flight.”

FlixBus, which launched its global coach network in the UK three years ago, offers daily services for Leeds into London, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Manchester city centre.

The new routes will bring more opportunities to travel this summer, as well as bringing tourists to Leeds from across the UK and abroad from Manchester Airport.