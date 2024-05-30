Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Bus Station is to get £375,000 to pay for temporary repairs to its leaking roof.

Funding was approved at a meeting where councillors also warned of similar disruption due to structural problems at Wakefield Bus Station.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) is expected to eventually release £3.5m for a complete replacement of the 2,200sq m glass roof at Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first phase of a major £6.1m refurbishment of the station was completed in September 2022 but did not include a new roof.

Leeds Bus Station

A WYCA’s transport committee meeting heard the work could not be complete at the time due to “funding restraints” and “the complexities of the roof structure”

Dave Haskins, WYCA interim director and transport operations and passenger experience, said remedial work carried out to make the building waterproof been unsuccessful.

He said: “We have a passenger environment which I find less than satisfactory at the moment due to unacceptable levels of water ingress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting heard work to replace the roof is not expected to start for a further 12 months.

Councillors were told the £375,000 would pay for further remedial works until then.

A report says: “There has been a long-standing problem with water ingress during wet and severe weather conditions, which has continued to cause disruption to bus passengers and the operational environment.

“The bus station roof is a complex structure which houses a number of critical services, including fire and safety systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Further detailed survey work is necessary to understand the potential scope of the scheme.”

Wakefield councillor Jakob Williamson told the meeting: “I’m happy to support this project but we have similar problems with Wakefield bus station.”

Wakefield’s station is owned by operator Arriva but could soon become the responsibility of WYCA if bus services are brought back under public control.

Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter In March, West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin recommended bus franchising as the best way to improve the network across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Williamson said: “I know it’s owned and operated by Arriva, but as we are go through franchising that’s likely to come over to the combined authority.

“The issues we have in Wakefield are very similar to this one (in Leeds). There is a lot of cross-over.

“I’m just mindful if we could maybe look at doing something.

“Because if we wait until we have taken the station over it might be more costly and there might be more disruptions in the long run.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Haskins replied: “That is absolutely on our radar, the issues around Wakefield bus station.