Hundreds of extra seats have been added to a coach route between Leeds and London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Express, the UK’s leading scheduled operator, is boosting its network with additional services on key intercity and airport routes.

From December 4, the coach operator is adding hundreds of additional seats per week on its popular routes between Leeds and London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Express is increasing its coach network coverage across the UK. | NE/NW/Adobe Stock

Ed Rickard, Network Director at National Express, said: “We recognise the growing need for reliable, affordable and convenient public transport options. By increasing capacity and frequency on our key intercity and airport routes, we’re making it even easier for people to get to where they need to be.

“We’re expecting to see strong demand and have the flexibility to add more capacity when needed, especially as people start to make travel plans for the festive season.”

Tickets start from £12.90 one way and are available to book online at www.nationalexpress.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As demand for affordable intercity travel remains strong, National Express is stepping up by increasing capacity on its network in response to Megabus recently announcing it is significantly reducing services from Leeds to London.

In May, National Express launched its new daily Bradford to London route, the 466 service calls at Leeds, Sheffield, Chesterfield, Derby, Birmingham Airport, and Heathrow Airport before heading to London.