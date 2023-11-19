Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The 20 biggest cities in UK by population and where Leeds is ranked

Leeds is our home but based on population alone where does it rank alongside the biggest cities in the United Kingdom.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 19th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

According to information gathered by data site Statista, the population of the United Kingdom was roughly 67 million people in 2021.

As far as cities go, it won’t be a surprise to anyone that in terms of population size, London is still by far the UK’s largest cities. The capital city of both England and the United Kingdom, London is home to approximately 10 million people.

But for those living outside the hustle and bustle of Britain’s capital where do the rest of us lie? These are the latest population figures as gathered by Statista in 2020.

1. 20 biggest cities in UK by population

These are the latest population figures as gathered by Statista in 2020. Photo: NW/Getty Images

London is by far the biggest city in the United Kingdom with a population of 9,304,016.

2. London

London is by far the biggest city in the United Kingdom with a population of 9,304,016. Photo: Adobe Stock

Manchester is the second biggest city in the United Kingdom with a population of 2,730,076.

3. Manchester

Manchester is the second biggest city in the United Kingdom with a population of 2,730,076. Photo: Getty Images

Birmingham is the third biggest city in the United Kingdom with a population of 2,607,437.

4. Birmingham

Birmingham is the third biggest city in the United Kingdom with a population of 2,607,437. Photo: Getty Images

Leeds is the fourth biggest city in the United Kingdom with a population of 1,889,095.

5. Leeds

Leeds is the fourth biggest city in the United Kingdom with a population of 1,889,095. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Glasgow is the fifth biggest city in the United Kingdom with a population of 1,673,332.

6. Glasgow

Glasgow is the fifth biggest city in the United Kingdom with a population of 1,673,332. Photo: Getty Images

