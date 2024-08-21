Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Megabus has launched a new Leeds service as part of a timetable shake-up.

The leading coach provider has added a series of new routes and network changes during a timetable shake-up designed to better match services with customer demand.

Known for its value fares, Megabus has revamped its network with a focus on running services where and when there is highest demand, with a specific focus on weekend services when customer travel is at its peak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new daily M84 service from Glasgow and Edinburgh to Portsmouth and Southampton will run via Newcastle, Leeds and Manchester.

Megabus has added a series of new routes and network changes. | Stock Image

Managing Director of Megabus, Simone Walsh, said: “These timetable changes are good news for the vast majority of our customers and mean we have more sevices to more locations at peak times.

“It’s vital that we keep up with customer demand and focus on delivering most of our services when and where demand is highest.

“We’re delighted to be adding new routes to the network and look forward to welcoming even more customers on to our great value services in the coming months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new timetable is available to book now at uk.megabus.com and travel can be booked up until December 15, when the coach provider’s festive timetable will be in place.

Megabus launched in the UK in 2003, offers great value fares across the country. The operator now links more than 100 locations, offering high-quality travel in some of the country's most modern coaches, and carries millions of customers every year.

Highlights of the new timetable - which launches on September 2 - include:

New daily M84 service from Glasgow and Edinburgh to Portsmouth & Southampton via Newcastle, Leeds and Manchester

New routes from Dumfries & Carlisle to London and Berwick to London

Now up to 2 direct trips per day from Aberdeen, Dundee and Perth to London

Additional journey serving Preston to/from London daily

Improved timings for Norwich to Birmingham and Bristol

Improved timings for Liverpool to London

Faster journey times on a standardised route from Manchester to London

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The network changes mean that, on peak days (Friday to Sunday), there are now:

7 round trips from Newcastle - London

8 round trips from Manchester - London

20 round trips from Birmingham - Manchester

Up to every hour from Bristol - London from 4am-6pm

Up to 6 journeys per day between Glasgow and Birmingham

Up to 16 journeys per day from Scotland to England in each direction