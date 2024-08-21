Leeds buses: Megabus launch new service between Edinburgh and Southampton in timetable shake-up
The leading coach provider has added a series of new routes and network changes during a timetable shake-up designed to better match services with customer demand.
Known for its value fares, Megabus has revamped its network with a focus on running services where and when there is highest demand, with a specific focus on weekend services when customer travel is at its peak.
The new daily M84 service from Glasgow and Edinburgh to Portsmouth and Southampton will run via Newcastle, Leeds and Manchester.
Managing Director of Megabus, Simone Walsh, said: “These timetable changes are good news for the vast majority of our customers and mean we have more sevices to more locations at peak times.
“It’s vital that we keep up with customer demand and focus on delivering most of our services when and where demand is highest.
“We’re delighted to be adding new routes to the network and look forward to welcoming even more customers on to our great value services in the coming months.”
The new timetable is available to book now at uk.megabus.com and travel can be booked up until December 15, when the coach provider’s festive timetable will be in place.
Megabus launched in the UK in 2003, offers great value fares across the country. The operator now links more than 100 locations, offering high-quality travel in some of the country's most modern coaches, and carries millions of customers every year.
- New daily M84 service from Glasgow and Edinburgh to Portsmouth & Southampton via Newcastle, Leeds and Manchester
- New routes from Dumfries & Carlisle to London and Berwick to London
- Now up to 2 direct trips per day from Aberdeen, Dundee and Perth to London
- Additional journey serving Preston to/from London daily
- Improved timings for Norwich to Birmingham and Bristol
- Improved timings for Liverpool to London
- Faster journey times on a standardised route from Manchester to London
The network changes mean that, on peak days (Friday to Sunday), there are now:
- 7 round trips from Newcastle - London
- 8 round trips from Manchester - London
- 20 round trips from Birmingham - Manchester
- Up to every hour from Bristol - London from 4am-6pm
- Up to 6 journeys per day between Glasgow and Birmingham
- Up to 16 journeys per day from Scotland to England in each direction
