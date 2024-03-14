Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a landmark move made today, the Mayor of West Yorkshire decided to take back control of the buses in the biggest shake up to public transport in the region for decades.

In a landmark move made today, the Mayor of West Yorkshire decided to take back control of the buses. Picture: James Hardisty

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Mayor Brabin said: "For the first time in 40 years the public is going to be in control of the bus network and it's going to be putting passengers first over shareholders.

"This is a game changer because Mayor's are better placed to understand what needs to be done for the economy, for the public and for our aspirations."

Routes, frequencies, fares and overall standards for buses in the region will now be set by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority – not private operators, who will instead be contracted to run services on WYCA's behalf.

Buses are the most widely used form of public transport in West Yorkshire and Mayor Brabin has pledged to not only improve reliability and performance but also passenger safety.

She added: "We will be investing in new routes, new stations, new bus shelters and the safety of women and girls on the bus network will be a continued priority.

"In the long term, it will be a game changer because the money that would have gone to shareholders will now be reinvested so we will have a better, more connected bus network.

"In the short term, I wish we could go faster but we will now be starting the process of buying assets and untangling 40 years of bus operators control."

A franchised model will allow the Mayor and Combined Authority to better deliver on ambitions for a greener, joined-up and easier to use transport network as part of a better-connected West Yorkshire.

It follows a three month consultation which revealed that nearly three-quarters of the people and organisations which responded supported franchising.