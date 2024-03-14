Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The final Combined Authority meeting of West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin's term in office will see a raft of decisions and investments.

This will include the long-awaited decision on whether to take the region’s bus services back under public control. This could see a deeper partnership between the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and private bus operators.

Pictures: PA/NW/WYCA

The bus reform announcement is the culmination of a three-year-long process that was first put in place by the Mayor after her election in May 2021.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: "In 2021, I was elected on a plan to improve bus services, build affordable homes, create green jobs, support businesses and protect women and girls.

"Whilst we’ve been able to deliver on all of these pledges, the decisions being taken today will have a transformative impact on the economy and society of West Yorkshire for generations to come.

"I’d like to thank all of our partners and the people of West Yorkshire for the trust and confidence they’ve put in me to deliver for our region over the past three years."

The decision will be made later this morning during the final Combined Authority meeting of her mayoral term, and follows a statutory process set out by central government in 2017, which included an assessment, a public consultation, and a final decision by the elected regional Mayor.

Regional leaders are also set to discuss funding for the proposed tram links running between Leeds and Bradford, which will form part of a wider mass transit plan for West Yorkshire.

Current proposals would see spades in the ground by 2028, with first routes set to include the White Rose Shopping Centre and Elland Road.

A £1.7 million package to insulate 100 Victorian terraces in Armley, Leeds is also set to be discussed.