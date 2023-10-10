A consultation asking members of the public how West Yorkshire’s bus services should be run has officially launched.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bus users across the region are being encouraged to have their say as part of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s plans for better buses across the region, which subject to the outcome of the consultation and a final decision by Mayor Tracy Brabin, could result in bus services in West Yorkshire being brought back under public control.

The consultation runs until January 7, with people able to have their say at numerous drop-in sessions, online at www.yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/busreform, or by post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Warburton, Executive Director of Transport at the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, said: “We are currently at a crossroads on our journey towards better buses in West Yorkshire. We are keen to tell everyone about our plans, and this consultation is the final stage before a decision is made on how to create a better-connected region.

People are being encouraged to take part in the consultation on how buses are run in West Yorkshire. Picture: James Hardisty

“No decision has been made yet – and that’s why we want as many people as possible to have their say.”

The regional network has been hammered by waves of network cuts and changes since the Covid-19 pandemic, with bus companies blaming falling passenger numbers and funding uncertainty. Currently, bus routes, timetables, and fares, are mainly set by the private bus operators, which has led to inconsistent standards.

A Combined Authority assessment, which has been reviewed by an independent auditor, looked at the options for bus reform and concluded that franchising would offer “clear strategic benefits”. Bus Franchising would give the Combined Authority control over the routes, frequency, fares and overall standards of the region’s buses, and it would then contract bus operators to run these services on its behalf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The assessment also looked at the benefits of new partnerships with local bus operators, known as ‘enhanced partnership plus’. A wide range of people – including bus operators, organisations representing passengers and members of the public – are being asked for their views on the way buses should be run in West Yorkshire.