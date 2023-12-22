Leeds news you can trust since 1890
West Yorkshire buses: Leeds Civic Trust pledge support for London-style bus franchising as consultations continue

The Leeds Civic Trust has pledged its support behind proposals to franchise West Yorkshire’s bus service.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 18:18 GMT
The consultation, which launched in October, asks the public whether or not they support Mayor Tracy Brabin’s plans to introduce London-style franchising for buses. A final decision on which is expected to be made in Spring 2024.

Proposals would see bus services across West Yorkshire being brought under public control, meaning that most decisions about the bus network – such as fares, routes and standards – would be made by elected officials rather than private bus operators.

Pledging their support, a Leeds Civic Trust spokesperson said: “Leeds Civic Trust supports the Mayor’s proposed franchising scheme because it means that West Yorkshire could have a London-style system where the bus network is integrated, reliable and affordable.

The consultation asks the public whether or not they support Mayor Tracy Brabin’s plans to introduce London-style franchising for buses. Picture: James HardistyThe consultation asks the public whether or not they support Mayor Tracy Brabin’s plans to introduce London-style franchising for buses. Picture: James Hardisty
“Franchising is shown to be twice as beneficial for the local economy, greenhouse gas reductions, reducing traffic accidents and passenger affordability when compared to leaving bus operators in charge. Profits currently going to bus companies through public subsidies and passenger fares, can be reinvested back into service improvements.

“Not only does this align with our region’s environmental, social, and economic goals, but it also benefits anyone who wants to see a more equitable and green transport system across the region.”

The regional network has been hammered by swathes of network cuts and changes since Covid, with bus companies blaming falling passenger numbers and funding uncertainty.

Public consultations run until January 7, 2024, with people able to have their say at numerous drop-in sessions, online, or by post.

