Bus passengers in Leeds will soon be able to travel around suburban areas without changing buses in the city centre.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Leeds-based operator Squarepeg have teamed up to create the new 9/9c service, which starts from the White Rose Centre, taking in Middleton, Rothwell and Swillington, before heading east to Garforth.

The route then passes through Colton, Crossgates and Seacroft, before travelling along the A6120 towards Roundhay and Moortown.

The hourly service then travels down the west side of the city, taking in Horsforth, Farsley, Pudsey and Farnley, before heading down Beeston Ring Road and returning to the White Rose Centre. A clockwise service – the 9c – will also run the reverse of the route.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: “We are working with operators in our region to make sure our communities are served by excellent suburban bus services.

“I am determined to create a better-connected region, but that can only be done through work like this to help boost vital bus services to link our communities.

“Along with our £2 Mayor’s Fares, this ‘Leeds superloop’ service will open up shopping and leisure destinations to more people across the outskirts of the city.”

The number 9, which starts on Monday, July 22, will help connect people in Leeds with leisure sites across the region, with stops within walking distance of Middleton, Roundhay and Temple Newsam parks, as well as the White Rose Shopping Centre.

It follows the launch of the ‘Bradford Superloop’ 601/602 services, in partnership with TLC Buses, which follows a similar circular path around suburban areas of Bradford.

The service is part-funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Bus Service Improvement Plan, in partnership with Leeds-based operator SquarePeg.