Fresh bus service changes are due to come into effect across Leeds.

From this weekend (July 21-22), bus timetables across West Yorkshire will face changes - including re-timings and frequency increases.

Changes will effect a host of different operators including First Bus and Arriva. They follow changes made across the region’s network in May.

Here is a full list of the service changes due to come into effect across Leeds from this weekend.

48 Leeds • Moortown Corner • Wigton Moor

Sun, July 21 - Operated by First

This new service will provide three return journeys from Wigton Moor to Leeds on weekdays.

This service is operating on a trial basis to see how much demand there is and the enhancements are funded by the Combined Authority through our Bus Service Improvement Plan.

62 Leeds • Richmond Hill • East End Park

Sun, July 21 - Operated by First

Most journeys will be retimed by up to 15 minutes. On weekdays and Saturdays, an hourly evening service will be introduced running until 2200.

A new Sunday service will also be introduced, running hourly from 0900 to 1800.

These enhancements are funded by the Combined Authority through our Bus Service Improvement Plan.

140 141 Pontefract • Castleford • Oulton • Leeds

Sun, July 21 - Operated by Arriva

Most journeys will be retimed by around 5 to 10 minutes. Weekday morning timetables will be significantly revised, with additional early morning journeys 0450 Pontefract to Leeds, and 0524 and 0624 Leeds to Pontefract, however the 0526 Castleford to Pontefract will be withdrawn.

On Sundays, earlier morning journeys will operate 0820 Castleford to Leeds and 0840 Leeds to Pontefract. The combined evening frequency will be increased from hourly to half-hourly, with last journeys from Pontefract / Castleford to Leeds up to 1 hour later than now.

These enhancements are funded by the Combined Authority through our Bus Service Improvement Plan.

147 Wakefield • Pinderfields Hospital • Normanton • Featherstone • Pontefract

Sun, July 21 - Operated by Arriva

Some journeys will be slightly retimed.

163 Leeds • Garforth • Kippax • Allerton Bywater • Castleford

Sun, July 21 - Operated by Arriva

Most journeys will be retimed by around 5 to 10 minutes. On weekdays and Saturdays, early morning timetables will be significantly revised, and on Sundays additional earlier journeys will operate.

Evening frequency will be increased from hourly to half-hourly, with later journeys through to Castleford and Leeds.

These enhancements are funded by the Combined Authority through our Bus Service Improvement Plan.

164 Leeds • Thorpe Park • Garforth • Micklefield • Sherburn Industrial Estate • South Milford • Selby

Sun, July 21 - Operated by Arriva

This service will be significantly revised and enhanced, with a new early morning journey from Micklefield to Leeds at 0459 (Mon-Fri), and a new hourly service to Micklefield and Sherburn Industrial Estate operating all day until late evening, in addition to the through journeys to Selby.

The evening frequency will be increased from two-hourly to hourly, with combined 164 165 evening frequency increased from hourly to half-hourly.

These enhancements are funded by the Combined Authority through our Bus Service Improvement Plan.

165 Leeds • Thorpe Park • Garforth • Kippax

Sun, July 21 - Operated by Arriva

The timetable will be revised. The evening Leeds to Kippax frequency will be increased from two-hourly to hourly, with a new hourly evening Kippax to Leeds service introduced.

Combined 164 165 evening frequency will be increased from hourly to half-hourly. An additional later journey will be introduced 2235 Leeds to Kippax.

168 Leeds • Woodlesford • Swillington • Allerton Bywater • Castleford

Sun, July 21 - Operated by Arriva

Most journeys will be retimed by around 10 minutes. On Sundays, additional later journeys will operate, 2105 Castleford to Leeds and 2200 Leeds to Castleford.

186 Wakefield • Normanton • Altofts • Castleford • Junction 32 • Airedale • Pontefract

Sun, July 21 - Operated by Arriva

Some journeys will be slightly retimed.

843 Leeds • Tadcaster • York • Malton • Scarborough

Sun, July 21 - Operated by Coastliner

During the summer holiday period, July 22 to August 31 inclusive, additional trips will operate, 0815 Leeds to Scarborough (Saturdays only), 0915 Leeds to Scarborough (Monday-Saturday), 0923 York to Scarborough (Monday-Friday), 1555 Scarborough to Leeds (Monday-Saturday) and 1655 Scarborough to Leeds (Monday-Saturday).

960 Ilkley • Ben Rhydding • Ilkley

Mon, July 22 - Operated by Connexions

The route will be changed to operate via Bolling Road and Springs Lane to serve Springs Medical Centre.

Ben Rhydding Road will be served in the eastbound direction. The timetable will be unchanged.