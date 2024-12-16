A key motorway junction has reopened in Leeds.

Meadow Road, M621 Jct 2A and 3 in Holbeck is set to reopen this week after a near month long closure.

National Highways has been carrying out important upgrades on the M621 between junctions 1 (Beeston) and 7 (Stourton). Services 2, 3, 3A, 24, 51, 52, 116, 200, 201, 202, 203, PR1 and X10 will all resume their usual routes.

Elsewhere, Lea Farm Road, Hawksworth will remain closed due to roadworks until Friday, December 20 between 8am and 3.30pm each day.

Services 50 and 50A will divert via Butcher Hill and Spen Lane in both directions.

Bletchley Avenue, Bletchley Road and Low Hall Road also all remain closed due to roadworks until further notice. Service 9 at 0838, 1553, 1658 and 1733 towards White Rose will not serve Horsforth Vale due to ongoing works on the Ring Road at Horsforth Roundabout.

In a welcome boost to city services, Dewsbury Road in Hunslet has reopened following an overnight closure on Thursday, December 12. Services 2, 3 and 3A towards Middleton will resume their usual routes.