Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as Meadow Road and Cross Green Lane shut
Meadow Road, M621 Jct 2A and 3 in Holbeck will continue to be affected by a bus lane closure until Sunday, December 15 between 8pm-5am Monday to Saturday and 6pm-5am on Sunday nights.
Services 2, 3, 3A, 24, 51, 52, 116, 200, 201, 202, 203, PR1 and X10 will all face possible delays, while bus stop 45013208 on Sweet Street will be out of use during these works.
Cross Green Lane is closed due to roadworks from Monday 25 to Friday, November 29. Service 62 will divert via Easy Road in both directions.
Meanwhile The Green, Guiseley will be closed due to roadworks from Wednesday, November 27 to Thursday, November 28, 7pm-6am each night.
In Mabgate, Regent Street will remain closed due to resurfacing works until Friday (November 29). Services 42, X98 and X99 will all divert.
In a welcome boost to city services, Stainbeck Avenue, Meanwood and Bridge Road, Boston Spa have both reopened following separate closures.
